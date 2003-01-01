Tsinghua SIGS was launched in March 2019 as an integration and expansion of the Tsinghua Graduate School at Shenzhen and the Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute. The graduate school offers master's and doctoral degree programs across seven interdisciplinary areas including energy and materials, data science and information technology, health and medicine, marine engineering and technology, future human habitats, environment and ecology and innovation management.

Address University Town of Shenzhen, Nanshan District, Shenzhen 518055 P.R. China Website https://www-en.sz.tsinghua.edu.cn/enhtml/index.html

