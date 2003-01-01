The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), is a non-profit genomics research institute established in 2002 by Jeffrey Trent, the founding Scientific Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), in Phoenix, Arizona, United States.
- Address
- Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America
- Website
- http://www.tgen.org/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Translational_Genomics_Research_Institute
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
