Tokushima University is a national university in the city of Tokushima, Japan, with seven graduate schools and five undergraduate faculties. The university was founded in 1949, by merging six national education facilities into one. The 2014 Nobel Prize Laureate in Physics, Shuji Nakamura graduated from Tokushima University. On April 1, 2015, the name of the university was changed from the University of Tokushima to Tokushima University.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

