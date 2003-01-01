Since 1838, the Tickle College of Engineering has been committed to graduating students who are ready to thrive in and contribute to the State of Tennessee, the nation, and the world. Our research portfolio spans eight departments of study, with particular clusters of strength in the areas of advanced manufacturing; next-generation materials; energy; environmental engineering, and healthcare, robotics, and smart technologies.

Address 456 Zeanah Engineering Complex 863 Neyland Drive Knoxville, TN 37996 Website https://tickle.utk.edu/

Subscribe to rss feed