ounded in 1806, the University of Palermo is a powerful scientific and cultural engine. With more than 40,000 students, 3,000 professors and technical-administrative staff, 128 buildings in downtown and in the University Campuses in Agrigento, Caltanissetta and Trapani, UniPA has the dimension of a mega dynamic University, aimed to generate culture, research, innovation, training to work and, more generally, to promote the development of the society and the territory.

Address Piazza Marina 61, 90133 Palermo - Italy Website https://www.unipa.it/mobilita/en/

Subscribe to rss feed