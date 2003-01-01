ounded in 1806, the University of Palermo is a powerful scientific and cultural engine. With more than 40,000 students, 3,000 professors and technical-administrative staff, 128 buildings in downtown and in the University Campuses in Agrigento, Caltanissetta and Trapani, UniPA has the dimension of a mega dynamic University, aimed to generate culture, research, innovation, training to work and, more generally, to promote the development of the society and the territory.
- Address
- Piazza Marina 61, 90133 Palermo - Italy
- Website
- https://www.unipa.it/mobilita/en/
