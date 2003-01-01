The Prague College of Psychosocial Studies is a private university in the Czech Republic dedicated to the advancement of knowledge and research in the field of psychology and psychotherapy. The college is committed to producing high-quality research that contributes to theoretical advancements and practical applications in the field. It encourages its faculty and researchers to publish their findings in reputable peer-reviewed journals, conferences, and scholarly publications. The Prague College of Psychosocial Studies actively pursues external research funding through competitive grants. The college also emphasizes the importance of disseminating research outcomes to contribute to the global knowledge base and stimulate further research in the field.

Address Hekrova 805 149 00 Praha 4 - Háje Czech Republic Website https://www.pvsps.cz/en/

Subscribe to rss feed