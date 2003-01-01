The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity is a research institute located in Melbourne, Australia. The Doherty Institute is named after the name of Laureate Professor Peter C. Doherty (Nobel prize winner in 1996). This institute is a joint venture between The University of Melbourne and The Royal Melbourne Hospital.
- Website
- https://www.doherty.edu.au/
- Wikipedia
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doherty_Institute
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed