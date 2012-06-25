The Peninsula Medical School was established in 2000 and Peninsula Dental School was established in 2006. Both schools are located in Tamar Science Park on Research Way in Plymouth, England, UK. In addition, there is a Peninsula Graduate Studies and research facilities in the locale. Peninsula Medical School, Peninsula Dental School, Postgraduate Health School partner with the University of Exeter, University of Plymouth and University College Marjon, Plymouth. The schools were established due to the shortage of physicians, dentists and medical professional in the UK.

Address Peninsula Medical School , The John Bull Building, Tamar Science Park, Research Way, Plymouth, PL6 8BU Website http://www.pcmd.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peninsula_College_of_Medicine_and_Dentistry

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

