The Peninsula Medical School was established in 2000 and Peninsula Dental School was established in 2006. Both schools are located in Tamar Science Park on Research Way in Plymouth, England, UK. In addition, there is a Peninsula Graduate Studies and research facilities in the locale. Peninsula Medical School, Peninsula Dental School, Postgraduate Health School partner with the University of Exeter, University of Plymouth and University College Marjon, Plymouth. The schools were established due to the shortage of physicians, dentists and medical professional in the UK.

Peninsula Medical School , The John Bull Building, Tamar Science Park, Research Way, Plymouth, PL6 8BU
http://www.pcmd.ac.uk/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peninsula_College_of_Medicine_and_Dentistry

The Peninsula College of Medicine and Dentistry

Funding for teacher classroom management study

Disruptive behaviour in the classroom has an adverse effect on both teachers and pupils. It is a common source of stress for teachers and often a catalyst for leaving the profession. For pupils it may affect mental health, ...

Social Sciences

Jun 25, 2012

Anti-inflammatory effect of 'rotten eggs' gas

Researchers from the Peninsula Medical School in Exeter have synthesized a new molecule which releases hydrogen sulfide (H2S) - the gas that gives rotten eggs their characteristic smell and which has recently been found to ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 21, 2009

