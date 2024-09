The Ottawa Hospital (French: L'Hôpital d'Ottawa) is a hospital system in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The system was formed through the merger of the former Grace Hospital, Ottawa Riverside Hospital, Ottawa General Hospital and Ottawa Civic Hospital. The system is affiliated with the University of Ottawa, and its three campuses are all non-profit, public teaching hospitals (the University of Ottawa Heart Institute is located at the hospital's Civic Campus).

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

