Founded in 2000 by the Government of Catalonia, the Institute of Chemical Research of Catalonia started its research activities in 2004. ICIQ is committed to performing excellent research at the frontier of knowledge in two main areas: Catalysis and Renewable Energy. The institute also has two other commitments: knowledge and technology transfer to the chemical, pharmaceutical, and energy industrial sectors and that of training the future generation of scientists by offering high-quality educational programs to master and PhD students and postdoctoral researchers as well.

Address Avda. Països Catalans, 16 43007 Tarragona Website http://www.iciq.org/

Subscribe to rss feed