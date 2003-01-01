EUCALL is a network between leading large-scale user facilities for free electron laser, synchrotron and optical laser radiation and their users. Under EUCALL, they work together on their common methodologies and research opportunities, and develop tools to sustain this interaction in the future. EUCALL has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme and involves 11 partners from nine countries as well as the networks Laserlab Europe and FELs of Europe during the project period 2015 to 2018.

Address European XFEL Facility GmbH Holzkoppel 4 22869 Schenefeld Germany Website https://www.eucall.eu/

