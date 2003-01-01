The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS health-care professionals and researchers. The CMSC’s mission is to promote quality multiple sclerosis care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 7,000 international health-care clinicians and scientists committed to multiple sclerosis care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.mscare.org. Follow CMSC on Twitter: @mscare The International Journal of MS Care (IJMSC) is the official peer-reviewed journal of the CMSC. The IJMSC publishes high-quality research, reviews, and consensus papers on a broad range of clinical topics of interest to MS health-care professionals, including neurological treatment, nursing care, rehabilitation, neuropsychological status, and psychiatric/psychosocial care. The mission of the journal is to promote multidisciplinary cooperation and communication among the global network of MS health-care professionals, with the goal of maximizing the quality of life of people affected by MS, www.ijmsc.org

Address 359 Main Street, Ste. A Hackensack, NJ 07601 Website http://www.mscare.org/

