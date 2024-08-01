The Company of Biologists (COB) is a U.K non-profit organization formed in 1925 by G.P. Bidder to support the Journal of Experimental Biology. Today, COB finances three journals, other publications, traveling fellowships, and grants to societies and related organizations. Notable among the publications are; The Journal of Cell Science, Development, The Journal of Experimental Biology and Disease Models & Mechanisms. COB allows free use of journal articles six-months after publication. Interested parties may purchase full text newer articles on-line. COB invites inquiries and provides attractive rates for subscriptions to the aforementioned journals to students and institutions.

Address
140 Cowley Road, Cambridge CB4 ODL, U.K.
Website
http://www.biologists.com/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Company_of_Biologists

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

The Company of Biologists

How large turkey vultures remain aloft in thin air

Mountain hikes are invigorating. Crisp air and clear views can refresh the soul, but thin air presents an additional challenge for high-altitude birds. "All else being equal, bird wings produce less lift in low density air," ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 1, 2024

0

15

Climate change spells disaster for termite-loving numbats

Australia is known for its wonderous and unique wildlife. But, just like the rest of the world, Australia is expected to get even hotter due to climate change. This could spell disaster for many of the marsupials that call ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 11, 2024

1

12

Study reveals how leaf-cutting ants gauge leaf portion size

They might not be able to leap tall buildings with a single bound, but leaf-cutting ants are insect superheroes, capable of carrying leaf pieces up to six times their body mass to cultivate fungus in their borrows. But how ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 22, 2023

0

144

Brighter nights risk extinguishing glow-worm twinkle

The bright lights of big cities are wonders of the modern world; intended to help us work, stay safe and enjoy the world around us long after the sun has set. While artificial light has been great for increasing human productivity, ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 13, 2023

0

24

Baboons 'crouch and sprint' to take standing up in their stride

At some point in our evolution, humans gave up walking on four limbs, yet all of our ape cousins continue sauntering on four, resorting occasionally to two. Peter Aerts from the University of Antwerp, Belgium, is curious ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 19, 2023

0

22

page 1 from 20