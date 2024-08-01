The Company of Biologists (COB) is a U.K non-profit organization formed in 1925 by G.P. Bidder to support the Journal of Experimental Biology. Today, COB finances three journals, other publications, traveling fellowships, and grants to societies and related organizations. Notable among the publications are; The Journal of Cell Science, Development, The Journal of Experimental Biology and Disease Models & Mechanisms. COB allows free use of journal articles six-months after publication. Interested parties may purchase full text newer articles on-line. COB invites inquiries and provides attractive rates for subscriptions to the aforementioned journals to students and institutions.

Address 140 Cowley Road, Cambridge CB4 ODL, U.K. Website http://www.biologists.com/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Company_of_Biologists

