The Centre for Quantum Dynamics, Griffith University, undertakes experimental and theoretical studies of the dynamics of quantum systems. These systems are composed of microscopic particles such as photons, electrons, and atoms. What makes them fascinating is their behaviour: they defy the principles of physics that govern the more familiar behaviour of macroscopic systems. We aim to understand quantum dynamics better, to develop new ways of controlling it, and to apply it to future technologies such as the quantum internet and laser-accelerated particle therapy.

