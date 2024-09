This CCDC is a world-leading expert in structural chemistry data, software, and knowledge for materials and life sciences research and development. We're a non-profit that specializes in the collation, preservation, and application of scientific structural data for use in pharmaceutical discovery, materials development, and research and education.

Address 12 Union Road, Cambridge, CB2 1EZ, United Kingdom Website https://www.ccdc.cam.ac.uk/

