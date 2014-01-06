The ARC Centre of Excellence in Vision Science (ACEVS) brings together major research programs at the ANU with cognate programs at the Universities of Queensland, Sydney and Western Australia.

Bees dance the light fantastic

Honeybees use a pattern of light in the sky invisible to humans to direct one another to a honey source, scientists have found.

Jan 6, 2014

Is your Budgie left-handed?

The short answer is no. Unlike people, Australian budgerigars do not have a dominant hand (or claw), scientists studying the brain and visual system have found.

Dec 9, 2013

Bees' flight secrets revealed

Honeybees uses a combination of what they feel and see to streamline their bodies and gain maximum 'fuel efficiency' during flight, a world first study has found.

Sep 11, 2013

Ants use 'photo library' to find home

(Phys.org) —Ants keep a collection of 'snapshots' taken close to the nest so they can find their way home from unfamiliar locations.

Jul 16, 2013

