Texas State University–San Marcos (informally known as Texas State University or simply Texas State; the use of TSU is discouraged) is an state university located in San Marcos, Texas, United States. Established in 1899 as the Southwest Texas State Normal School, it opened its doors in 1903 to 303 students with a focus to educate students to become teachers. Since that time it has grown into the largest institution in the Texas State University System and the fifth-largest university in the state of Texas boasting an enrollment of over 34,000 students. Academically, it is composed of 10 colleges and about 50 schools and departments across multiple disciplines, including nationally recognized programs in Geography, Criminal Justice and Music. President Lyndon B. Johnson graduated from the University in 1930 making Texas State the only university in Texas to have a President of the United States as an alumnus.

Address 601 University Dr, San Marcos, Texas, United States of America 78666 Website http://www.txstate.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Texas_State_University%E2%80%93San_Marcos

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

