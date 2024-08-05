Study examines how financial disclosure policy affects firms' innovation strategy
If companies in sectors like pharmaceuticals or technology could keep early failures private, would that encourage more innovation and long-term success?
The Tepper School of Business is the business school of Carnegie Mellon University. It is located in the university's campus in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US.
Economics & Business
Aug 5, 2024
A new study shows that Airbnb hosts who smile in their profile photos can get more bookings. Hosts with a smile see an average increase of 3.5% in bookings.
Social Sciences
Jul 24, 2024
The online education industry has grown exponentially over the last decade, fueled in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new study, researchers examined whether online courses provided by online educational platforms should ...
Education
Jun 12, 2024
Liyan Shi, an assistant professor of economics in the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, argued in a study published in Econometrica that noncompete agreements harm the economy. She suggested that a ...
Economics & Business
May 30, 2024
Do people learn from their failures? In a new study, researchers have examined the high-stakes field of cardiothoracic surgery to assess the relationship between individuals' experiences with failures and the learning outcomes ...
Economics & Business
May 9, 2024
A new study from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University published in the Journal of Business and Technical Communication shows that ChatGPT can help students create effective visualizations, but is not ...
Economics & Business
Apr 29, 2024
In a new study, researchers have used online surveys conducted primarily when Donald Trump was president to show that both Republican and Democratic voters provided explicit moral justification for politicians' statements ...
Social Sciences
Apr 29, 2024
Picture a group of students tackling a complex project: some are brainstorming, others are researching, and some are planning the presentation. Each student plays a unique role, yet they all work together.
Social Sciences
Apr 17, 2024
Many consumers who shop online prefer to return items to brick-and-mortar stores rather than mail them back. In a new study, researchers assessed a new practice called return partnership, in which online retailers partner ...
Economics & Business
Apr 12, 2024
Nearly 40 years ago, the esteemed accounting professor Yuji Ijiri suggested that fairness is one of the most essential concepts in accounting and asked how to ensure a fair information flow system. In a new analysis, researchers ...
Social Sciences
Mar 8, 2024
