The Tepper School of Business is the business school of Carnegie Mellon University. It is located in the university's campus in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US.

On-demand courses increase revenue but lower engagement

The online education industry has grown exponentially over the last decade, fueled in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new study, researchers examined whether online courses provided by online educational platforms should ...

Education

Jun 12, 2024

Q&A: Economist examines impact of noncompete agreements

Liyan Shi, an assistant professor of economics in the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, argued in a study published in Econometrica that noncompete agreements harm the economy. She suggested that a ...

Economics & Business

May 30, 2024

Study finds not all failures lead to learning

Do people learn from their failures? In a new study, researchers have examined the high-stakes field of cardiothoracic surgery to assess the relationship between individuals' experiences with failures and the learning outcomes ...

Economics & Business

May 9, 2024

Study finds AI tool opens data visualization to more students

A new study from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University published in the Journal of Business and Technical Communication shows that ChatGPT can help students create effective visualizations, but is not ...

Economics & Business

Apr 29, 2024

How groups and technology tackle complex problems together

Picture a group of students tackling a complex project: some are brainstorming, others are researching, and some are planning the presentation. Each student plays a unique role, yet they all work together.

Social Sciences

Apr 17, 2024

