The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) is a science research support organization mandated by the Swiss Federal Government. The SNSF was established under private law by physicist and medical doctor Alexander von Muralt in 1952. The SNSF consists of three main bodies: Foundation Council, National Research Council and Administrative Offices. The Foundation Council is the highest authority and makes strategic decisions. The National Research Council is composed of distinguished researchers who mostly work at Swiss institutions of higher education. They assess research proposals submitted to the SNSF and make funding decisions. The National Research Council comprises up to 100 members and is subdivided into four divisions: The divisions work together with local Research Commissions, which are based at institutions of higher education. These commissions act as a link to the SNSF and they offer a local perspective on applications emanating from their institution. The Administrative Offices support and coordinate the activities of the Foundation Council, the Research Council and the Research Commissions.

Subscribe to rss feed