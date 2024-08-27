Stevens Institute of Technology (SIT) is a private, coeducational research university located in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States. The university also has a satellite location in Washington, D.C.. Incorporated in 1870, it is one of the oldest technological universities in the United States, and was the first college in America solely dedicated to mechanical engineering. The campus encompasses Castle Point, the highest point in Hoboken, and several other buildings around the city.

Having a bad boss makes you a worse employee, study finds

If your boss stomps and yells, criticizes you, and then proceeds to take the credit for your work—even it is an isolated incident—it can take a profound toll on employee well-being and performance. But despite the many ...

Social Sciences

Oct 31, 2023

0

11

Researchers take aim at weather forecasters' biggest blind spot

Anyone who's been caught in an unexpected downpour knows that weather forecasting is an imperfect science. Now, researchers at Stevens Institute of Technology are taking aim at one of meteorologists' biggest blind spots: ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 28, 2023

0

158

When it comes to satellite data, sometimes more is more

There are roughly 7,000 satellites whizzing around Earth, scanning our planet's surface and generating hundreds of terabytes of data every day. These satellites are operated by many different governments and commercial entities, ...

Planetary Sciences

May 11, 2023

0

4

For leaders, playing favorites can be a smart strategy

As anyone who's worked in an office, a factory, or any other workplace can attest, sometimes bosses play favorites. Whether it's assigning the most comfortable cubicles or the best parking spots, or deciding whose opinions ...

Social Sciences

Feb 13, 2023

0

5

Why don't students stick with STEM degrees?

The number of jobs requiring expertise in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields has risen by 34% over the past decade, leaving employers scrambling to recruit graduates with the required skills. ...

Education

Jan 11, 2023

2

12

