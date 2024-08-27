Stevens Institute of Technology (SIT) is a private, coeducational research university located in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States. The university also has a satellite location in Washington, D.C.. Incorporated in 1870, it is one of the oldest technological universities in the United States, and was the first college in America solely dedicated to mechanical engineering. The campus encompasses Castle Point, the highest point in Hoboken, and several other buildings around the city.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

