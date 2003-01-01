St Vincent's Institute of Medical Research (SVI) is an independent Australian medical research institute located in Fitzroy, Melbourne, Victoria. The Institute conducts medical research into the cause, prevention and treatment of diseases that are common and have serious effects on health. These include type 1 diabetes, obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes, arthritis and osteoporosis, cancer and the spread of cancer, infectious diseases such as hepatitis and AIDS and Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.

