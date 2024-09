South Dakota State University (SDSU) was established in 1881 in Brookings, South Dakota. Today, SDSU has nearly nearly 12,000 students enrolled in undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. SDSU is known for its academic departments of agriculture, engineering, nursing and pharmacy. SDSU's Web site is more oriented towards students and prospective students.

Address 105D Communications Center, Brookings, SD 57007 Website http://www3.sdstate.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_Dakota_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

