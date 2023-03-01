The Soil Science Society of America (SSSA) is closely tied to the Crop Science Society and the American Society of Agronomy and are housed in the same headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. SSSA is an international scientific society that fosters the transfer of knowledge and expertise for the purpose of advancing the field of soil science and sustaining soils around the globe. SSSA provides information about soils in relation to crop production, eco-system viability and sustainability, bio-mediation, waste management and offers expert consultation, periodicals and journal articles to members.

Address 677 South Segoe Rd | Madison, WI 53711 Website https://www.soils.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soil_Science_Society_of_America

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

