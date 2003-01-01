The Society of Nuclear Medicine, (SNM) was formed in 1954 and located in Reston, Virginia. The Society has 16,000 members strong comprised of physicians and scientists. A separate section is geared towards professional radiologists. SNM publishes the Journal of Nuclear Medicine, and the Journal of Nuclear Medicine Technology. In recent years the society has increased its focus on molecular imaging. The Society promotes research, innovation, understanding, education and current information on the entire field of nuclear medicine. Membership is open to the international community.

Address 1850 Samuel Morse Drive | Reston, Virginia 20190 Website http://interactive.snm.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Society_of_Nuclear_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed