The Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine (SEBM) was founded in 1903. SEBM is located in Maywood, New Jersey and is organized as a 501c(3) non-profit. SEBM publishes Experimental Biology & Medicine Journal. SEBM is to promote investigation in the biomedical sciences and by encouraging the exchange of information across medical/scientific disciplines.

Address 197 West Spring Valley Avenue Maywood, NJ 07607-1727 Website http://www.ebmonline.org/

