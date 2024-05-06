SINTEF (Norwegian: Stiftelsen for industriell og teknisk forskning), headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, is the largest independent research organisation in Scandinavia. Every year, SINTEF supports research and development at 2,000 or so Norwegian and overseas companies via its research and development activity. The acronym SINTEF means "The Foundation for Scientific and Industrial Research". SINTEF was established at the Norwegian Institute of Technology (NTH) in Trondheim in 1950 and expanded rapidly in the following years. The largest expansion came in 1993 when the "Centre for Industrial Research" in Oslo merged with SINTEF and created the SINTEF Oslo campus. SINTEF has approximately 2100 (2010) employees, most of whom are located in Trondheim, and approximately 350 of whom are in Oslo. There are also offices in Bergen, Stavanger, Tromsø, Raufoss and Ålesund, in addition to overseas offices in Houston, Texas (USA); Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Hirtshals, Denmark (the Hirtshals location being a laboratory installation). SINTEF works in close cooperation with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim and with the University of Oslo (UiO).

Address
Oslo, Norway
Website
http://www.sintef.no/

SINTEF

Researchers surprised by penned fish responses to robots

Norway leads the world when it comes to the use of robots in the aquaculture sector. But how do these robots actually impact on the fish? Cyberneticist Eleni Kelasidi is surprised by just how much.

Biotechnology

Mar 20, 2024

0

9

Locking carbon dioxide captured from seaweed in biocoal

Seaweeds cultivated in the sea off the coast of Trøndelag, Norway, will be converted into biocoal and used to improve agricultural land. A new method for carbon capture and storage is now being trialed by Norwegian researchers.

Biotechnology

Jun 21, 2023

0

28

Exploring new vessel concept to assist open ocean aquaculture

Researchers have been studying how various kinds of vessels operate in the vicinity of facilities exposed to high waves and strong currents and evaluating how weather conditions impact on operations and vessel logistics. ...

Biotechnology

Jun 12, 2023

0

40

