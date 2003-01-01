Sanford Health is an integrated health system headquartered in the Dakotas. It is the largest, rural, not-for-profit health care system in the nation with 45 hospitals and 289 clinics in nine states and three countries. With 28,000+ employees, including 1,300+ physicians in more than 80 specialty areas of medicine, Sanford Health is the largest employer in the Dakotas.
- Website
- http://www.sanfordhealth.org
- Wikipedia
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sanford_Health
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed