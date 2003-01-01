Sanford Health is an integrated health system headquartered in the Dakotas. It is the largest, rural, not-for-profit health care system in the nation with 45 hospitals and 289 clinics in nine states and three countries. With 28,000+ employees, including 1,300+ physicians in more than 80 specialty areas of medicine, Sanford Health is the largest employer in the Dakotas.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

