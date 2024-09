Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) is an non-profit medical research institute with locations in La Jolla, California and Orlando, Florida. There are more than 850 scientists at SBP blending cutting-edge fundamental research with robust drug discovery to address unmet clinical needs in the areas of cancer, neuroscience, immunity, and metabolic disorders.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

