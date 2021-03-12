Ryerson University is a public research university located in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In addition to offering full-time and part-time undergraduate and graduate programs leading to Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees, the university also offers part time degrees, distance education and certificates through its The G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education.

Address
350 Victoria Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Website
http://www.ryerson.ca/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ryerson_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Tiny bubbles making large impact on medical ultrasound imaging

If you were given "ultrasound" in a word association game, "sound wave" might easily come to mind. But in recent years, a new term has surfaced: bubbles. Those ephemeral, globular shapes are proving useful in improving medical ...

Nanophysics

Mar 12, 2021

0

117

Reclaiming industrial waste water in minutes

Treatment of industrial waste water is one of the biggest and most urgent environmental challenges of our time. All major energy production and manufacturing industries require water as a critical input. In 2013, Statistics ...

Materials Science

Sep 2, 2016

0

0

Meeting the electric vehicle challenge

From an environmental perspective, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (EVs) are good because they produce little to no greenhouse gases. From a driver's perspective, though, EVs can cause "range anxiety" – that is, worrying ...

Energy & Green Tech

Mar 11, 2016

1

11

