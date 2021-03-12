Ryerson University is a public research university located in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In addition to offering full-time and part-time undergraduate and graduate programs leading to Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees, the university also offers part time degrees, distance education and certificates through its The G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education.

Address 350 Victoria Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Website http://www.ryerson.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ryerson_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

