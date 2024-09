The Rush Medical Center was founded in 1837 in Chicago, Illinois. Today, Rush Medical Center is known for cutting edge patient care/medical research in neuroendovascular medicine and rated as one of the Best Hospitals in America for research and patient care. Rush Medical Center has a reputation for treating complex congenital and structural heart conditions. Rush Medical Center has a teaching hospital which includes physician and nursing training programs.

Address 1653 W. Congress Parkway, Chicago, Illinois 60612 Website http://www.rush.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rush_University_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

