The Royal Veterinary College (informally the RVC) is a veterinary school located in London, United Kingdom and a constituent college of the federal University of London. The RVC was founded in 1791 and joined the University of London in 1949. It is the oldest and largest veterinary school in the United Kingdom. The RVC is one of the United Hospitals. The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) is the longest-established vet school in the English speaking world. The College provides a number of undergraduate courses, including the Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine (BVetMed) as well as accelerated graduate entry BVetMed and a combined BVetMed, BSC degree. BSc degrees are also provided in veterinary nursing, bioveterinary sciences and veterinary pathology, and a foundation degree in veterinary nursing is also offered. The College also offers the Gateway course; the first year of an extended six-year veterinary degree programme; created for students who are part of the UK Widening Participation cohort, designed to equip students with the knowledge, understanding and skills you need to join a career-building veterinary degree course.

Address Royal College Street, London, England, England Website http://www.rvc.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Veterinary_College

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed