Queen's University was established in 1841 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Today, Queen's University has over 20,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. Queen's University is ranked second in the Medical-Doctoral category in Canada and the university as a whole is ranked 117 world-wide. Queen's is noted for engineering, mechanical engineering and technology.

Address Kingston, Ontario, Canada. K7L 3N6. Website http://www.queensu.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queen's_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed