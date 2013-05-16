Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) was founded in 1971 is a public university that specializes in the fields of architecture, engineering, merchant seamanship, economics, health science and applied mathematics. The Barcelona Supercomputing Center has made significant contributions in the field of technology. UPC is currently involved in over 250 research areas and has combined its teaching and research component for practicums in private and public sector. UPC offers both undergraduate and graduate programs with over 25,000 students. The UPC has 61 degree programs. UPS is noted for hosting the powerful supercomputer MareNostrum.

Address C. Jordi Girona, 31. Building R. 08034 Barcelona, Spain Website http://www.upc.edu/eng Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polytechnic_University_of_Catalonia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

