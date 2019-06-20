Following the ocean's flow
The dramatic sight of Atlantic waves crashing onto UK shores from the vast, surging ocean illustrates perfectly the joke behind its nickname of 'The Pond'.
Earth Sciences
Jun 20, 2019
0
0
There is little to see today of Helike, just a few walls and artefacts scraped clean by archaeologists.
Archaeology
Jun 6, 2019
0
15
We all know the amazing job that bees and birds, as pollinators, do for the planet. But have you heard about the humble copepod?
Environment
Apr 25, 2019
0
12
Glue-like substances secreted by bacteria are sticking tiny particles of plastic together in the ocean to form larger masses.
Environment
Feb 6, 2019
0
11
What do you picture when you think about climate change? Perhaps you see failing crops, rising sea levels or melting glaciers. But what about struggling small businesses?
Environment
Jan 11, 2019
0
10
Flying through a patch of severe and unexpected turbulence is an unforgettable, unsettling and sometimes painful experience for tens of thousands of passengers each year.
Earth Sciences
Nov 23, 2018
0
15
News that chocolate, bread and dried fruit all share a common ingredient with household detergents and cosmetics might sound both unlikely and unappetising.
Environment
Nov 15, 2018
1
48
It is a rare TV programme that has the instant impact of David Attenborough's Blue Planet II.
Environment
Nov 8, 2018
0
3
Chocolate may be one of life's little pleasures, but in Ghana, for many, it is the very means of life. Around 800,000 households, smallholdings effectively, make their way by cultivating cocoa, and many more are involved ...
Environment
Oct 31, 2018
0
11
Shetland has been hit by at least two more tsunamis in the past 10,000 years than previously thought, and scientists are working to identify where the giant waves originated.
Earth Sciences
Sep 18, 2018
0
16