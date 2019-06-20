Planet Earth online is the free, companion website to the award-winning magazine Planet Earth published and funded by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC). Planet Earth covers news from across the environmental sciences - whether research is funded directly by NERC or is carried out by NERC's research and collaborative centres. It also covers the work of partner organisations, such as through the £1bn "Living with Environmental Change" programme.

Following the ocean's flow

The dramatic sight of Atlantic waves crashing onto UK shores from the vast, surging ocean illustrates perfectly the joke behind its nickname of 'The Pond'.

Earth Sciences

Jun 20, 2019

0

0

What happened to Helike?

There is little to see today of Helike, just a few walls and artefacts scraped clean by archaeologists.

Archaeology

Jun 6, 2019

0

15

Smoother and safer flying

Flying through a patch of severe and unexpected turbulence is an unforgettable, unsettling and sometimes painful experience for tens of thousands of passengers each year.

Earth Sciences

Nov 23, 2018

0

15

Protecting biodiversity in palm oil

News that chocolate, bread and dried fruit all share a common ingredient with household detergents and cosmetics might sound both unlikely and unappetising.

Environment

Nov 15, 2018

1

48

Better cocoa crops for better livelihoods

Chocolate may be one of life's little pleasures, but in Ghana, for many, it is the very means of life. Around 800,000 households, smallholdings effectively, make their way by cultivating cocoa, and many more are involved ...

Environment

Oct 31, 2018

0

11

page 1 from 33