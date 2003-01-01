Paris-Saclay University offers a wide range of education programmes, from bachelor's degrees to doctorates in fields involving natural sciences, social sciences and the humanities. There are currently 65,000 students in the founding and associate institutions, including 9,000 master's students, 4,600 doctoral candidates.

Address
Espace technologique de Saint-Aubin Immeuble Discovery Route de l'Orme aux Merisiers 91190 Saint-Aubin FRANCE
Website
https://www.universite-paris-saclay.fr/en

Subscribe to rss feed

Paris-Saclay University

Sorry, no news articles match your request. Your search criteria may be too narrow.