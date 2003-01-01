Paris-Saclay University offers a wide range of education programmes, from bachelor's degrees to doctorates in fields involving natural sciences, social sciences and the humanities. There are currently 65,000 students in the founding and associate institutions, including 9,000 master's students, 4,600 doctoral candidates.

Address Espace technologique de Saint-Aubin Immeuble Discovery Route de l'Orme aux Merisiers 91190 Saint-Aubin FRANCE Website https://www.universite-paris-saclay.fr/en

