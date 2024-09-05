The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) is an interdisciplinary graduate school located on Okinawa, Japan. The school offers a 5-year PhD program in Science. Over half of the faculty and students are recruited from outside Japan, and all education and research is conducted entirely in English. The university has no departments—OIST researchers conduct multi-disciplinary research in neuroscience, mathematical and computational sciences, physics, chemistry, integrative biology and molecular, cell, and developmental biology. According to the Mission Statement, OIST's objectives are to "conduct internationally distinguished education and research in science and technology in Okinawa, to contribute to the promotion and self-sustaining development of Okinawa and to contribute to the development of science and technology worldwide."

Can quantum particles mimic gravitational waves?

When two black holes collide, space and time shake and energy spreads out like ripples in a pond. These gravitational waves, predicted by Einstein in 1916, were observed for the first time by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave ...

Condensed Matter

Aug 1, 2024

Eco-friendly treatment saves squid eggs from newfound parasite

Raising squid in aquaculture has been a challenge that researchers have tried to address for many decades without meaningful success. Squid are highly sensitive to changes in water flow, are vulnerable to disease, have complex ...

Ecology

Jul 22, 2024

Using entangled particles to create unbreakable encryption

The discovery of quantum mechanics opened the door to fundamentally new ways of communicating, processing, and protecting data. With a quantum revolution well underway, long unimaginable opportunities are coming within our ...

Quantum Physics

May 30, 2024

