Ohio University was established as a public university in 1804 in Athens, Ohio. Ohio University is ranked by the Carnegie Foundation as a high frequency research center. Notably, the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Scripps School of Journalism, Engineering and Technology are ranked high among comparable academic institutions. The student body is nearly 20,500 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral programs and professional degree students.

