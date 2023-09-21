Ohio University was established as a public university in 1804 in Athens, Ohio. Ohio University is ranked by the Carnegie Foundation as a high frequency research center. Notably, the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Scripps School of Journalism, Engineering and Technology are ranked high among comparable academic institutions. The student body is nearly 20,500 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral programs and professional degree students.

Scientists' report world's first X-ray of a single atom

A team of scientists from Ohio University, Argonne National Laboratory, the University of Illinois-Chicago, and others, led by Ohio University Professor of Physics, and Argonne National Laboratory scientist, Saw Wai Hla, ...

General Physics

May 31, 2023

Researchers reveal evolution of oldest spinosaur brains

Researchers from Ohio University and the University of Southampton have reconstructed the brains and inner ears of two British spinosaurs, helping uncover how these large predatory dinosaurs interacted with their environment.

Evolution

Feb 22, 2023

A new class of medicinal compounds that target RNA

A team of undergraduate and graduate chemistry students in Jennifer Hines' lab at Ohio University recently uncovered a new class of compounds that can target RNA and disrupt its function. This discovery identified a chemical ...

Biochemistry

Feb 13, 2023

