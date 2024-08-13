Nottingham Trent University (NTU) is a public university in Nottingham, England. It was founded as a new university in 1992 from Trent Polytechnic (later Nottingham Polytechnic). Its roots go back to 1843 with the establishment of the Nottingham Government School of Design which still exists within the university today. It is the 16th largest university in the UK (out of 165) with 26,890 students split over three different campuses. Nottingham Trent University was ranked in the number 700 and above (701+) category in the world by the QS World University Rankings. In 2008 The Complete University Guide named Nottingham Trent the "top post-1992 University" in the country. The university has "one of the best employability records of any university in England and Wales". It maintains close ties to over 6,000 businesses and 94% of students progress to full-time employment or further education within six months of graduating. The Guardian calls Nottingham Trent "the most environmentally friendly university in the country".

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

