Nottingham Trent University (NTU) is a public university in Nottingham, England. It was founded as a new university in 1992 from Trent Polytechnic (later Nottingham Polytechnic). Its roots go back to 1843 with the establishment of the Nottingham Government School of Design which still exists within the university today. It is the 16th largest university in the UK (out of 165) with 26,890 students split over three different campuses. Nottingham Trent University was ranked in the number 700 and above (701+) category in the world by the QS World University Rankings. In 2008 The Complete University Guide named Nottingham Trent the "top post-1992 University" in the country. The university has "one of the best employability records of any university in England and Wales". It maintains close ties to over 6,000 businesses and 94% of students progress to full-time employment or further education within six months of graduating. The Guardian calls Nottingham Trent "the most environmentally friendly university in the country".

Skateboarding shown to benefit mental health of young women

Research by Nottingham Trent University involved 48 female skateboarders aged 8–27, of varying ability and practicing a range of approaches and styles, from skateboarding spaces and communities in both urban and rural locations.

Social Sciences

Aug 2, 2024

0

4

Study finds facially expressive primates make better leaders

Facially expressive monkeys are more socially successful and lead better connected social groups, according to research by Nottingham Trent University which shows the benefits of facial communication in primates, including ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 18, 2024

0

176

UK research reveals hand car wash sector is awash with exploitation

The risk of slavery in hand car washes across the UK has been exposed by new data from Nottingham Trent University (NTU) and modern slavery charity, The Clewer Initiative. It reveals a prevalence of indicators that make exploitation ...

Social Sciences

May 10, 2024

0

11

