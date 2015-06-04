Website
How Salmonella synchronizes its invasion plan

A new study from the Institute of Food Research has uncovered a mechanism by which Salmonella bacteria organise the expression of genes required for infection.

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 4, 2015

Scientists transfer pathogen-sensing 'antenna' gene to wheat

A team of scientists from the John Innes Centre (JIC), the National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB) and The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL) have successfully transferred a receptor that recognises bacteria from the model ...

Biotechnology

Mar 12, 2015

Parasite provides clues to evolution of plant diseases

A new study into the generalist parasite Albugo candida (A. candida), cause of white rust of brassicas, has revealed key insights into the evolution of plant diseases to aid agriculture and global food security.

Biotechnology

Mar 2, 2015

New yeast species marks milestone

The National Collection of Yeast Cultures at the Institute of Food Research has added the 4,000th yeast strain to its publicly-available collection.

Cell & Microbiology

Feb 3, 2015

Institute of Food Research announces test for horse meat

Scientists at the Institute of Food Research on the Norwich Research Park have teamed up with Oxford Instruments to develop a fast, cheap alternative to DNA testing as a means of distinguishing horse meat from beef. Because ...

Other

Dec 1, 2014

