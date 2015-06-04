How Salmonella synchronizes its invasion plan
A new study from the Institute of Food Research has uncovered a mechanism by which Salmonella bacteria organise the expression of genes required for infection.
Cell & Microbiology
Jun 4, 2015
New research findings by John Innes Centre (JIC) scientists have helped to settle an important debate in the field of epigenetic inheritance.
Biotechnology
Jun 3, 2015
Receptors carrying built-in decoys are the latest discovery in the evolutionary battle between plants and pathogens. The decoy domains within the receptor detect pathogens and raise the cell's alarm when there is an infection.
Biotechnology
May 21, 2015
Researchers at the Institute of Food Research have established how clostridia bacteria emerge from spores. This could help them understand how these bacteria germinate and go on to produce the deadly toxin responsible for ...
Cell & Microbiology
May 13, 2015
A team of scientists from the John Innes Centre (JIC), the National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB) and The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL) have successfully transferred a receptor that recognises bacteria from the model ...
Biotechnology
Mar 12, 2015
Researchers at the Institute of Food Research have developed a new way of rapidly screening yeasts that could help produce more sustainable biofuels.
Biotechnology
Mar 3, 2015
A new study into the generalist parasite Albugo candida (A. candida), cause of white rust of brassicas, has revealed key insights into the evolution of plant diseases to aid agriculture and global food security.
Biotechnology
Mar 2, 2015
The National Collection of Yeast Cultures at the Institute of Food Research has added the 4,000th yeast strain to its publicly-available collection.
Cell & Microbiology
Feb 3, 2015
Scientists at the Institute of Food Research on the Norwich Research Park have teamed up with Oxford Instruments to develop a fast, cheap alternative to DNA testing as a means of distinguishing horse meat from beef. Because ...
Other
Dec 1, 2014
A study from the Institute of Food Research has shown that Campylobacter's persistence in food processing sites and the kitchen is boosted by 'chicken juice.'
Cell & Microbiology
Nov 13, 2014
