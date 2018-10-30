Childhood exposure to contaminants varies by country and compound
The levels of 45 environmental contaminants were measured in samples from 1 300 mother-child pairs in Greece, Spain, France, Lithuania, UK and Norway, as part of the HELIX Study.
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (Nasjonalt folkehelseinstitutt, Folkehelseinstituttet, FHI) is a subordinate institution to the Ministry of Health and Care Services. The NIPH acts as a national competence institution for governmental authorities, the health service, the judiciary, prosecuting authorities, politicians, the media and the general public. The institute consists of an administrative division and five scientific divisions: Infectious Disease Control, Environmental Medicine, Epidemiology, Mental Health and Forensic Toxicology and Drug Abuse Research. Main objectives: Health surveillance to give a good overview of the population’s health; research to give the best knowledge about what affects public health; and prevention i.e. good preparedness, advice and services of high quality Current and new areas: Preparedness (communicable diseases and environmental medicine), mental health, drug research, health, population studies, laboratory-based research and surveillance.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
The levels of 45 environmental contaminants were measured in samples from 1 300 mother-child pairs in Greece, Spain, France, Lithuania, UK and Norway, as part of the HELIX Study.
Environment
Oct 30, 2018
0
5
Norway is the only country to have implemented a "search and destroy" strategy against LA-MRSA among pig herds to date. A study of the strategy's effect shows that pig farm workers are the principal source of infection among ...
Ecology
Sep 13, 2016
0
5
The increase in sales of agents to treat sea lice infestations continued in 2013. However, sales of antibacterials showed a reduction compared to the previous year. Sales of anthelmintics showed a slight increase compared ...
Business
Mar 5, 2014
0
0