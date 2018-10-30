The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (Nasjonalt folkehelseinstitutt, Folkehelseinstituttet, FHI) is a subordinate institution to the Ministry of Health and Care Services. The NIPH acts as a national competence institution for governmental authorities, the health service, the judiciary, prosecuting authorities, politicians, the media and the general public. The institute consists of an administrative division and five scientific divisions: Infectious Disease Control, Environmental Medicine, Epidemiology, Mental Health and Forensic Toxicology and Drug Abuse Research. Main objectives: Health surveillance to give a good overview of the population’s health; research to give the best knowledge about what affects public health; and prevention i.e. good preparedness, advice and services of high quality Current and new areas: Preparedness (communicable diseases and environmental medicine), mental health, drug research, health, population studies, laboratory-based research and surveillance.

