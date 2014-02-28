Nokia Siemens Networks B.V. is a multinational data networking and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in Espoo, Finland and a joint venture between Nokia of Finland and Siemens of Germany. It is the world's fourth-largest telecoms equipment manufacturer measured by 2011 revenues (after Ericsson, Huawei and Alcatel-Lucent). Nokia Siemens Networks has operations in around 150 countries. The company was created as the result of a joint venture between Siemens Communications division (minus its Enterprise business unit) and Nokia's Network Business Group. The formation of the company was publicly announced on 19 June 2006. Nokia Siemens Networks was officially launched at the 3GSM World Congress in Barcelona in February 2007. Nokia Siemens Networks then began full operations on 1 April 2007 and has its headquarters in Espoo, Greater Helsinki, Finland. In January 2008 Nokia Siemens Networks acquired Israeli company Atrica, a company that builds carrier-class Ethernet transport systems for metro networks. The official release did not disclose terms, however they are thought to be in the region of $100 million.

Address Espoo, Finland, Finland Website http://www.nokiasiemensnetworks.com/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nokia_Siemens_Networks

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

