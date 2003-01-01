The Noise in Physical System (NiPS) Laboratory at the Physics Department of the University of Perugia, Italy, has a long-standing tradition in studying physical systems in the presence of noise. Our interest ranges from stochastic nonlinear dynamics modelling to thermal noise measurements, from designing nanoscale devices for ICT to probing the fundamental limits in energy dissipation. We are interested in approaching both theoretical and experimental aspects of the research activity. NiPS Laboratory is also the home of the largest database of vibration time series for energy harvesting applications: realvibrations.nipslab.org

Address NiPS Laboratory Dipartimento di Fisica, Università di Perugia Via A. Pascoli, 06123 Perugia, Italy Website http://www.nipslab.org/

