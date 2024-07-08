NIH/National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID) is part of the National Institute of Health, funded through theUSA Department of Health and Human Services, a cabinet level agency. NIAID has been in existence for over 50 years and its primary role is to conduct, support and find effective treatments for infectioius, immunological and allergic diseases. Some of its efforts are conducted in-house, but a significant amount of research funds are awarded to scientists, labs and universities to accomplish NIAID goals. NIAID credits itself with developing new vaccines, new therapies and new diagnostic tests which have aided millions of people.

Address NIAID Office of Communications and Government Relations 6610 Rockledge Drive, MSC 6612 Bethesda, MD 20892-6612 United States of America Website http://www3.niaid.nih.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Institute_of_Allergy_and_Infectious_Diseases

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

