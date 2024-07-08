NIH/National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID) is part of the National Institute of Health, funded through theUSA Department of Health and Human Services, a cabinet level agency. NIAID has been in existence for over 50 years and its primary role is to conduct, support and find effective treatments for infectioius, immunological and allergic diseases. Some of its efforts are conducted in-house, but a significant amount of research funds are awarded to scientists, labs and universities to accomplish NIAID goals. NIAID credits itself with developing new vaccines, new therapies and new diagnostic tests which have aided millions of people.
- Address
- NIAID Office of Communications and Government Relations
6610 Rockledge Drive, MSC 6612
Bethesda, MD 20892-6612
United States of America
- Website
- http://www3.niaid.nih.gov/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Institute_of_Allergy_and_Infectious_Diseases
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed