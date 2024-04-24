New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is a public research university located in Newark, New Jersey, United States. It is often also referred to as Newark College of Engineering which was the official name of the university between 1919 and 1975. NJIT is New Jersey's science and technology university. The school opened as Newark Technical School in 1881 with 88 students. As of fall 2011, the school has 9,558 students of whom more than 1,450 live in one of the school's four dormitories. It is now home to six colleges: Newark College of Engineering, the College of Architecture and Design, the School of Management, the Albert Dorman Honors College, the College of Science and Liberal Arts, and the College of Computing Sciences. The recently resigned president, Robert A. Altenkirch, was inaugurated on May 2, 2003. He succeeded Saul K. Fenster, who was named the university’s sixth president in 1978. On January 9, 2012, NJIT Trustees named Joel Bloom president. NJIT offers 124 degree programs in 27 undergraduate (Bachelor of Science/Arts) majors and 30 graduate (Masters and PhDs) specialties that include new courses in Video Game development.

Address University Heights, Newark, New Jersey, United States of America 07102 Website http://www.njit.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Jersey_Institute_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

