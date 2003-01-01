The North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) is a public-private research center that is home to corporations, universities and healthcare organizations committed to transforming science at the intersection of human health, nutrition and agriculture. The goal is to find new ways to prevent and treat diseases such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer's and other diet and lifestyle-related disorders. Research and product development involves fruits, vegetables, grains, herbs and the health-promoting bioactive compounds they contain as well as functional and curative foods, exercise physiology, personalized nutrition and post-harvest technologies. The 350-acre campus is located just north of Charlotte, NC in the city of Kannapolis, North Carolina, United States.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed