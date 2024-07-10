The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County opened in Exposition Park, Los Angeles, California, United States in 1913 as the Museum of History, Science, and Art. The moving force behind it was a museum association founded in 1910. Its distinctive main building, with fitted marble walls and domed and colonnaded rotunda, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Additional wings opened in 1925, 1930, 1960, and 1976. The museum was divided in 1961 into the Los Angeles County Museum of History and Science and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). LACMA moved to new quarters on Wilshire Boulevard in 1965, and the Museum of History and Science was renamed the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History. Eventually, the museum renamed itself again, becoming the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. In July 2010 the museum reopened its seismically retrofitted renovated 1913 Rotunda along with the new Age of Mammals exhibition. Its Dinosaur Hall opened in July 2011. Its history of California Under the Sun will open in late 2012. By that time the front of the building will be developed into 3.5 acres (14,000 m) of teaching-learning gardens as the new North Plaza.

Pandas gave bamboo the thumbs up at least six million years ago

When is a thumb not a thumb? When it's an elongated wrist bone of the giant panda used to grasp bamboo. Through its long evolutionary history, the panda's hand has never developed a truly opposable thumb and instead evolved ...

Evolution

Jun 30, 2022

Designing scientifically-grounded paleoart for AR

Fearsome dire wolves and saber-toothed cats no longer prowl around La Brea Tar Pits, but thanks to new research, anyone can bring these extinct animals back to life through augmented reality (AR). Dr. Matt Davis and colleagues ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Mar 2, 2022

Earth's first-known giant was as big as a sperm whale

The two-meter skull of a newly discovered species of giant ichthyosaur, the earliest known, is shedding new light on the marine reptiles' rapid growth into behemoths of the Dinosaurian oceans, and helping us better understand ...

Evolution

Dec 23, 2021

3D imaging of a pelvis suggests social care for saber-tooths

You can't spell 'Smilodon fatalis' without 'fatal', but researchers at La Brea Tar Pits may have found a softer side to saber-toothed cats along with a connection to our own feline and canine companions.

Paleontology & Fossils

Oct 28, 2021

