The National Institute of Statistical Science, (NISS) was founded in 1990 in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. NISS was the brain child of the National Science Foundation's recommendation to establish an institute to foster major collaboration efforts between statisticians and other scientists and to sponsor related activities which include workshops, conferences and training. Since 1992, NISS has sponsored cross/disciplinary analysis projects for various disciplines, including climate change, surface transportation systems, and code decay in legacy software. Inquiries are welcome.

Address 19 T.W. Alexander Drive P.O. Box 14006 Research Triangle Park, NC 27709-4006 Website http://www.niss.org/

