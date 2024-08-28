The National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR, pronounced "EN-car") has multiple facilities, including the I. M. Pei-designed Mesa Laboratory headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. NCAR is managed by the nonprofit University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) and sponsored by the National Science Foundation (NSF). Studies include meteorology, climate science, atmospheric chemistry, solar-terrestrial interactions, environmental and societal impacts.

Website
https://www2.ucar.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Center_for_Atmospheric_Research

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

National Center for Atmospheric Research

Scientists find two ways that hurricanes rapidly intensify

Hurricanes that rapidly intensify for mysterious reasons pose a particularly frightening threat to those in harm's way. Forecasters have struggled for many years to understand why a seemingly commonplace tropical depression ...

Earth Sciences

Oct 26, 2023

0

59

page 1 from 10