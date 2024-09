The National Capodistrian University of Athens is the oldest University in Greece, founded on the 3rd of May 1837. It consists of 5 Schools (those of Medical Studies, Natural Sciences, Law Finance and Political Sciences, Philosophy, and Theology), and 32 departments, which receive tens of thousands of students per academic year.

Address University of Athens Faculty of Physics, School of Sciences Department of Astrophysics, Astronomy & Mechanics Panepistimiopolis 15784 Zografos Athens, GREECE Website http://www.uoa.gr

