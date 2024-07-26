Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is located in Jurong, Singapore and traces its roots to 1956. Through mergers of other university programs and an expansion of technology, NTU has emerged as an outstanding university. Recently, NTU opened the Earth Observatory of Singapore and increased research in environmental sciences. NTU's Institute of Environmental Sciences and Engineering and Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute is in the forefront of research and discovery.

Address
Corporate Communications Office 50 Nanyang Avenue, Singapore 639798
Website
http://www.ntu.edu.sg/Pages/default.aspx
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanyang_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Nanyang Technological University

Living in a plastic world: Tackling plastic pollution

Plastic pollution has emerged as one of our most pressing environmental issues with the increasing use of disposable plastics. As they are non-biodegradable, plastics accumulate in the environment, altering habitats and natural ...

Environment

Jul 26, 2024

0

5

Cool paint made sustainable using recycled plastics

An NTU research team has successfully developed new methods to create a type of "cool paint" using recycled plastics—namely acrylic, old PVC pipes and polystyrene foam—and barium sulfate, offering a sustainable and efficient ...

Polymers

Jun 5, 2024

0

34

page 1 from 21