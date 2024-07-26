Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is located in Jurong, Singapore and traces its roots to 1956. Through mergers of other university programs and an expansion of technology, NTU has emerged as an outstanding university. Recently, NTU opened the Earth Observatory of Singapore and increased research in environmental sciences. NTU's Institute of Environmental Sciences and Engineering and Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute is in the forefront of research and discovery.

Address Corporate Communications Office 50 Nanyang Avenue, Singapore 639798 Website http://www.ntu.edu.sg/Pages/default.aspx Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanyang_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed